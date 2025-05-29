403
Kremlin confirms no fixed timeline for drafting proposed peace memorandum with Ukraine
(MENAFN) The Kremlin has confirmed that there is no fixed timeline for drafting a proposed peace memorandum with Ukraine, according to Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
Following a recent phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, the two leaders agreed that a memorandum should be the next step toward resolving the Ukraine conflict. The document would outline key principles and a potential timeline for a peace agreement. However, Peskov told reporters on Tuesday that setting a deadline is not feasible, emphasizing the complexity of negotiations.
“Of course, everyone wants swift progress, but the details are complicated,” Peskov said, noting that both Moscow and Kiev will initially prepare their own versions of the memorandum. Reaching a unified text will require challenging negotiations.
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has said his administration will wait to receive Russia’s draft before preparing its response.
Both Putin and Trump characterized their call as constructive. Trump expressed optimism, saying he expects progress within two weeks, while also acknowledging the difficulties ahead due to entrenched tensions and personal dynamics, calling Zelensky “strong” but “not the easiest person to deal with.”
Earlier, Kiev demanded a 30-day unconditional ceasefire before any direct talks, a request Moscow dismissed as an attempt to allow Ukrainian forces time to regroup.
