Bishkek Opens Book Exhibition To Mark Azerbaijan Independence Day

The Foundation for Support of the Policy of Turkic-Speaking States in Kyrgyzstan has organised a book exhibition on the occasion of the 107th anniversary of Azerbaijan's independence, Azernews reports.

The exhibition displayed more than 30 books at the head office of the Bishkek city centralised network of libraries.

All the books exhibited were translated and published in Bishkek by order of the foundation.

Gulsayra Dandybayeva, Director General of the Bishkek city centralised network of libraries, made a speech and congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of the 107th anniversary of Azerbaijan's independence.

She noted that on May 28, 1918, the first democratic, legal, secular and parliamentary republic in the Muslim East - the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic - was established. In connection with this historic and significant day, all the books exhibited at the exhibition were donated to the library and made available to readers.

Speaking at the event, Temirbek Toktogaziev, a member of the Kyrgyzstan National Writers' Union and laureate of the Ataturk Prize, stated that books about the meaningful and honorable life path, rich and diverse heritage of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, as well as various publications from the period of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic established in 1918, would play a great role in the study of Azerbaijani history by Kyrgyz readers.

The books "Moments of a Life Given to the People", presented by Professor Shirmammad Huseynov, "National Movement in Azerbaijan" by Mahammad Amin Rasulzadeh, and "We Are Passengers of a Ship" by Bakhtiyar Vahabzadeh, translated and published by order of the Turkic-Speaking States Policy Support Foundation, aroused special interest among readers.