India makes way for own fifth-generation fighter aircraft

India has officially approved the development phase for its Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), a next-generation stealth fighter jet. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh endorsed the “execution model” of the project, which involves an investment of $175 million. The initiative will be led by the Aeronautical Development Agency in collaboration with industry partners, according to a government announcement on Tuesday.The AMCA project aims to create a domestically built, twin-engine, all-weather, single-seat stealth aircraft capable of fulfilling multiple combat roles for the Indian Air Force and Navy. These include air superiority, ground attack, electronic warfare, and suppression of enemy defenses.Unlike past defense R&D efforts dominated by state-owned agencies, this project invites both private and public sector companies to compete for participation, either independently, jointly, or through consortia—signaling a more open and competitive approach.Initial approval for the AMCA came last year from the Cabinet Committee on Security, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has made defense self-reliance a priority. The Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) plans to unveil the first prototype by 2027, with full-scale production anticipated by 2035. The Indian Air Force is expected to procure at least 125 AMCAs in two configurations.The move follows a brief military escalation between India and Pakistan earlier this month, where India utilized both foreign and domestically produced fighter jets. India's current air fleet heavily features Russian-made aircraft like the Su-30MKI and MiG-29, with over 220 Su-30MKIs produced locally by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.Earlier this year, Russia presented its Su-57 stealth fighter at Aero India, while the US showcased its F-35. Although Moscow has offered to allow India to produce export versions of the Su-57, many experts believe India is now focused on developing its own fifth-generation fighter jet rather than relying on imports.

