US army command possibly to leave Africa
(MENAFN) The United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) is reviewing its military footprint across the continent as African nations increasingly reconsider their defense relationships with Western powers and explore alternative partnerships.
AFRICOM Commander General Michael Langley revealed during a press briefing in Nairobi, Kenya, on Tuesday that discussions are underway with multiple African defense ministers and heads of state about the future of the U.S. military's presence.
“I’ve spoken with several defense ministers and a few presidents, letting them know we’re reassessing our position,” Langley said, according to Reuters. “If we’re really that important to them, they need to communicate that to us.”
This development comes amid speculation that the Trump administration is considering merging AFRICOM with U.S. European Command, currently based in Stuttgart, Germany, in a bid to improve efficiency.
Founded in 2008 to coordinate American military operations in Africa and address regional security challenges such as Islamist militancy, AFRICOM’s influence has waned in recent years. The U.S. has been forced to pull out of key areas, including Niger and Chad, after both countries’ governments requested troop withdrawals due to dissatisfaction with U.S. efforts to combat terrorism.
Last September, the U.S. military closed its $100 million base in Niger, withdrawing roughly 1,000 troops. A similar drawdown occurred in Chad, where around 70 personnel left an air base near N’Djamena.
Despite these setbacks, Langley said the U.S. continues to maintain some intelligence-sharing with military regimes in the Sahel and is considering new ways to remain engaged in the region.
Meanwhile, France has also experienced pushback in Africa, having been expelled from Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, as those countries strengthen military ties with alternative partners, notably Russia.
