Namibia Observes First Genocide Remembrance Day

2025-05-29 02:19:19
(MENAFN) Namibia held its inaugural Genocide Remembrance Day on Wednesday, paying tribute to the nearly 100,000 lives lost from the Ovaherero and Nama communities during German colonial domination in the early 1900s.

This large-scale massacre occurred between 1904 and 1908—almost 40 years before the Holocaust—when victims were confined in concentration camps, subjected to severe abuse, and executed.

Disturbingly, their skulls were reportedly used in the Germans’ “pseudoscientific experiments.”

Leader Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah addressed the nation during a memorial ceremony at the Parliament premises in Windhoek, Namibia’s capital.

She highlighted that the nation has engaged in ongoing discussions with Germany for over ten years, seeking an official apology and compensation.

While Berlin has agreed to issue an apology, "we have yet to reach an agreement on repatriation," Nandi-Ndaitwah stated.

She emphasized, "These are complex negotiations that have been going on since 2013, and we have made progress, and consensus is key because we may forgive but never forget."

Her remarks underscored the sensitivity and importance of reaching a mutual understanding.

Nandi-Ndaitwah also announced that May 28 will now be a national day of remembrance annually.

She stressed that this observance is vital for nurturing peace and unity within the country.

"Yes, we can say May has a lot of days designated as holidays but these are not just mere days; they are fundamental in remembering our forefathers, where we are coming from to enjoy the freedom we enjoy today: hence the significance of holding this commemoration at parliament grounds today," she concluded, reinforcing the importance of collective memory in shaping the nation's future.

