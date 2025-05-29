Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Participates In WOAH General Session


2025-05-29 02:10:06
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Municipality, participated in the 92nd General Session of the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH), held in Paris from May 25 to 29.

The Qatari delegation was led by Assistant Undersecretary for Agriculture and Food Security Affairs at the Ministry of Municipality Eng. Fahad Mohammed Al Qahtani, along with several officials and experts in animal health and veterinary inspection. Qatar's participation in this meeting reaffirms its commitment to supporting global efforts in animal health.

MENAFN29052025000063011010ID1109609034

