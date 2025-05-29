MECC Moves To Finalise Climate Adaptation Plan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) has taken a major step toward finalising Qatar's National Adaptation Plan (NAP) by hosting a high-level workshop titled“The Future of Climate Change in Qatar: Evaluating Measures and Setting Priorities.”

The event aimed to assess proposed climate adaptation measures, align them with national priorities, and set the stage for implementation.

The workshop brought together a broad spectrum of stakeholders, including representatives from government entities, the private sector, international organizations, and leading experts in climate science and environmental policy. It is part of the Ministry's ongoing commitment to strengthening the country's resilience to climate change by adopting scientifically grounded strategies that support sustainable development.

In his keynote address, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change H E Eng. Abdulaziz bin Ahmed Al Mahmoud, emphasised that climate change is no longer just an environmental issue but a multidimensional development challenge that affects vital sectors such as food and water security, public health, infrastructure, and biodiversity.

“This workshop has strengthened coordination among all relevant actors and created a unified platform to shape effective national policies for climate adaptation. Our National Adaptation Plan is built on scientific foundations and reflects Qatar's long-term vision for sustainability and resilience,” he said.



Al Mahmoud stressed the importance of adopting practical, science-based adaptation measures that can be realistically implemented across sectors.

He noted that the proposed actions were developed through close collaboration with government agencies, private sector stakeholders, academic institutions, and international partners.

A key focus of the workshop was reviewing the Climate Vulnerability and Impact Assessment (CVIA), which provided the basis for prioritising adaptation strategies.

Discussions explored the readiness of proposed measures for rollout, and the resources and coordination needed to ensure their success.

Participants took part in interactive sessions and breakout groups covering sector-specific adaptation areas such as water resources, energy and industry, coastal infrastructure and resilience, biodiversity, public health, and agriculture and livestock. Each group evaluated the proposed measures and submitted their recommendations to expert committees for final review, paving the way for the approval of a prioritised list of climate adaptation actions. Al Mahmoud concluded by thanking the MECC team, the Global Green Growth Institute, and all technical and advisory partners for their contributions to the workshop's success.

He reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to building a sustainable environment, fostering green economic growth, and enhancing Qatar's capacity to adapt to the escalating impacts of climate change.

The workshop marks a significant milestone in Qatar's climate policy, reinforcing the country's leadership in integrating climate resilience into national planning and development.