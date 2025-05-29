403
Early Presidential Elections Begin in South Korea
(MENAFN) Citizens across South Korea made their way to voting centers on Thursday morning as the country kicked off early voting for its sudden presidential election, according to domestic news outlets.
Large crowds of voters formed outside several polling locations in Seoul.
However, unlike in previous years, this round of early voting is taking place strictly on weekdays, a news agency stated.
Balloting started at 3,568 locations throughout the nation, as the electorate gets ready to choose a replacement for former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was removed from office.
The next president will serve a five-year term.
Yoon was dismissed following his failed effort to impose martial law last December.
This advance voting period spans two days and will wrap up by 6 p.m. local time on Friday (0900GMT), as per the National Election Commission (NEC).
At present, six contenders are in the race for the presidency, though the real rivalry lies between two main figures.
The most recent opinion survey, published on Wednesday, showed Democratic Party (DP) nominee Lee Jae-myung ahead with 49.2 percent, while Kim Moon-soo of the governing People Power Party followed with 36.8 percent.
Lee Jun-seok of the New Reform Party trailed in third place, securing 10.3 percent support.
The DP's Lee is set to vote on Thursday in Sinchon, a district in western Seoul, whereas Kim is expected to cast his vote in Incheon's Gyeyang district during a campaign stop there.
