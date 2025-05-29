Sybiha Calls On Russia Not To Delay With 'Memorandum': Why Wait Until Monday?
According to Ukrinform, Sybiha made the statement on the social media platform X , responding to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's remarks that Moscow would be ready to present its proposals during the second round of talks in Istanbul on Monday.
"Why wait until Monday? If the Russians have finally elaborated on their 'memorandum'-after ten days of reflections and attacks-it can be passed to us right away," he wrote.
The minister expressed hope that "the Russian side will not derail the next meeting and will immediately submit their proposals for our consideration, as previously agreed."
Sybiha stressed that only a well-prepared meeting has the potential to produce tangible results.Read also: Umerov hands over document outlining Ukraine's position on ceasefire to Russians
Moscow has proposed holding the second round of negotiations in Istanbul on June 2. According to Lavrov, during the meeting, the Russian delegation is prepared to present its "memorandum" outlining the Kremlin's position on a "reliable resolution of the root causes" of the war in Ukraine.
