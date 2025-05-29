Conference League Win Is A Starting Point For Further Success: Maresca

(( MENAFN - IANS) Warclaw, May 29 (IANS) Enzo Maresca praised Chelsea's emphatic comeback against Real Betis to win the Conference League final and said their European triumph can be a starting point toward further success.

Enzo Fernandez, Nicolas Jackson, Jadon Sancho and Moises Caicedo all scored in the second half as the Premier League club came from behind to beat Real Betis 4-1 at Stadion Wrocław in Poland. The result means Chelsea are the first team in history to win all five European club trophies.

For the majority of players within the Blues squad, the Conference League trophy is the first piece of silverware won at club level. Maresca said there is more to come from his squad.

"Hopefully, it can be a starting point (toward further success in the future). To build a winning mentality, you need to win games and competitions. For sure, the trophy we won tonight will make us better," Maresca was quoted by Chelsea website.

"But also, I'm very proud of the path, the journey, we have done in the Premier League. That is the most difficult competition in the world, you need to be consistent over 38 games, and these players showed that. It's why, after Nottingham Forest, my outburst was exaggerated. But over 38 games, you have to be consistent and with the youngest squad in the history of the Premier League, it is something unbelievable," he added.

Speaking about the match, Maresca said Maresca suggested his side's sluggish start could be down to his players over-celebrating their success in clinching a UEFA Champions League place on the final day of the Premier League season.

"I was a little bit frustrated in the first half because I think we approached the game in the wrong way. I expected [this] a little bit, the happiness was a bit too much after Nottingham Forest because you go all season waiting and waiting. So we struggled a bit in the first half. In the second half, we were much better and now we are very happy.

"The message after Nottingham Forest was, 'Guys, if we want to be an important team, then what we have done is done and we have to win the final.' But it's the happiness, the tiredness because we had 48 hours less (time to prepare) than them (Real Betis). We played on Sunday for a big, big target. So I expected it a little bit. In the second half we played much better," he said.