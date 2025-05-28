Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
FTSE 100 Wave Analysis 28 May 2025


2025-05-28 11:08:30
FTSE 100 index: ⬇️ Sell

– FTSE 100 index reversed from key resistance level 8800.00

– Likely to fall to support level 8650,00

The FTSE 100 index recently reversed from the key resistance level 8800.00 (which has been steadily reversing the index from the start of February).

The resistance area near the resistance level 8800.00 was strengthened by the upper daily Bollinger Band.

Given the overbought daily Stochastic, FTSE 100 index can be expected to fall to the next support level 8650,00 (former top of wave (1) from the start of May).

