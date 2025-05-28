Fresh Mock Drills Today For States Bordering Pakistan

The exercise comes just weeks after the country's first such drill since 1971, held hours before the launch of Operation Sindoor - a retaliatory military strike following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

The upcoming drills, to be held in Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Jammu & Kashmir, have been ordered by the Union government and will simulate emergency scenarios such as air raids, blackouts, and mass mobilization of civil defence resources. These states, sharing sensitive borders with Pakistan, bore the brunt of cross-border aggression during the recent conflict, prompting heightened vigilance.

Sirens will be sounded in key border districts, followed by brief blackout periods and emergency response checks. The drills are intended to assess the readiness of both civilians and authorities in the event of renewed hostilities. Civil defence authorities have begun issuing directives, while district administrations are coordinating with local emergency services to ensure smooth execution.

Barmer District Collector Tina Dabi confirmed the drill's implementation per central instructions, with special emphasis on Jaisalmer, which lies close to the international border.

In a parallel move, the Haryana government has announced a state-wide civil defence exercise codenamed 'Operation Shield', to be held on the same day. The operation will cover all 22 districts starting from 5:00 PM and includes a controlled power outage between 8:00 PM and 8:15 PM in high-sensitivity zones. Essential services like hospitals and police stations will remain unaffected.

According to official sources, the drill will involve civil defence wardens, registered volunteers, and youth organisations, aiming to improve inter-agency coordination and public alertness.

The renewed focus on preparedness comes on the heels of Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian military in early May. The operation targeted nine terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, in retaliation for the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, where 26 civilians lost their lives.

That day also marked the first nationwide civil defence drill since the 1971 war, featuring air raid sirens, civilian shelter drills, and night-time blackouts.

Officials have urged residents in affected areas to cooperate fully and remain calm during the drills.“Preparedness saves lives. These simulations are crucial in strengthening our national resilience,” a senior civil defence official said.

With tensions simmering along the western border, the drills underscore India's dual strategy - military readiness coupled with robust civil defence - to deter threats and safeguard its citizens.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now