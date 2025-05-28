Donald Trump Hints Surprise US-Iran Nuclear Deal Coming, Warns Netanyahu Not To Sabotage Talks
"I told him this would be inappropriate to do right now because we're very close to a solution," Trump told reporters during an Oval Office briefing.
Trump's comments signal a strong push to finalise the deal, which he suggested was nearing a conclusion but remained delicately poised.Trump expresses cautious optimism
Despite admitting that the situation could“change at any moment,” Trump expressed cautious optimism, saying Iran appears interested in reaching a diplomatic outcome.
“Right now, I think they want to make a deal,” he said.“And, if we can make a deal, save a lot of lives trying to, sort of experiment... do you think that will happen on Iran, on which a deal with Iran could happen? Oh, I don't know. I think over the next couple of weeks, if it happens.”A fork in the road
Trump outlined what he sees as two starkly different outcomes for US-Iran relations -one involving diplomacy, the other war.
“There were only two outcomes. You know what the two outcomes is. There's a smart outcome and there's a violent outcome,” Trump said.“And I don't think anybody wants to see the second.”“We've made a lot of progress”
Trump hinted that the framework for an agreement with Tehran was already in place and that final touches were being negotiated.
“I think we're going to see something very sensible... they still have to agree to the final stages of a document,” he said.“But I think you could be very well surprised what happens there and it would be a great thing for them.”“Iran will never have a nuclear weapon”
Speaking at an investment summit in Riyadh on May 13, Trump issued a pointed warning to Tehran, calling Iran the“most destructive force” in the Middle East and vowing that the United States“will never allow it to obtain a nuclear weapon.”
Trump accused the Iranian regime of spreading“chaos and terror” across the region, while contrasting its leadership with what he described as Saudi Arabia's“constructive vision.”
“There could be no sharper contrast with the path you have pursued on the Arabian Peninsula than the disaster unfolding right across in the Gulf of Iran,” Trump told delegates in the Saudi capital.A final warning-and a final offer
While his remarks were largely combative, Trump also left the door open for diplomacy, describing his comments as both a“final warning and a potential opening.” He said he is open to striking a new nuclear deal -provided Iran changes its course.
“I want to make a deal with Iran,” Trump said.“But if Iran's leadership rejects this olive branch..., we will have no choice but to inflict massive maximum pressure.”
“This offer won't last forever,” he added, suggesting that time for talks is running out.Also Read | Trump on Putin's intentions to end the war: 'We're going to find out very soon' Iran responds: We're ready for a deal
In response, a top Iranian official indicated that Tehran is open to a new agreement-if Washington lifts its economic sanctions.
Ali Shamkhani, a senior adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, told NBC News that Iran would be willing to:
- Commit to never producing nuclear weapons Eliminate its stockpiles of highly enriched uranium Restrict enrichment to low levels required for civilian energy Allow international inspectors to verify compliance
The remarks signal a potential thaw in tensions, though Iran has consistently denied being a destabilising force in the region.Diplomacy or pressure?
The renewed rhetoric comes at a critical juncture in US-Iran relations. While Trump emphasised that the US seeks peace, he made clear that continued defiance from Iran would be met with severe consequences.Also Read | Russia seeks new round of talks in Istanbul, Ukraine wants Putin's plan first
