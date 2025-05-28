Attorneys W. Terrence Kilroy And Kathleen Marie Hunter Join Lathrop GPM Expanding The Firm's Kansas City-Based Labor Practice

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are pleased to welcome Terry and Kat to our team," said Managing Partner Cameron Garrison. "Terry brings decades of experience advising clients on labor and employment matters across various industries. His strategic perspective and practical approach will greatly complement Kat's deep understanding of labor and employment litigation from her time with the Department of Veterans Affairs. Together, they will enhance our capabilities and make a strong team that delivers thoughtful and effective solutions for our clients."

With over 40 years of experience, Kilroy has handled various labor law matters, including NLRB proceedings, union campaigns, collective bargaining negotiations and advising employers on all aspects of employment law. He has also handled many regional strikes, including a 10-week trucking and warehouse strike in the grocery industry. He is currently advising an employer in a 14-week trucking strike. Terry has also served as labor counsel for numerous national companies and major businesses throughout the Kansas City area and was recently asked by the White House to accept a Board position on the National Labor Relations Board. Terry decided to continue to practice law in Kansas City.

Kilroy is also active in civic and political matters. He was recently appointed as an advisor to Senator Josh Hawley on federal judiciary nominations and advises Governor Kehoe on certain Kansas City appointments. He is a member of the Police Foundation Board and a past Chair of the Crime Commission of Metro Kansas City.

Hunter comes to the firm with years of experience and demonstrated success in personnel law and labor relations litigation. She previously served as a staff attorney at the Department of Veterans Affairs, where she handled all aspects of employment and labor litigation and provided counsel on VA policy and procedures. During her tenure, she led complex and high-profile Qui Tam/Touhy request/Administrative Procedures Act cases and represented the Department in all aspects of employment litigation before the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission involving Senior Executive Service employees.

Hunter received her law degree from the University of Missouri – Kansas City School of Law and a bachelor's degree in business administration from William Jewell College.

About Lathrop GPM LLP

Lathrop GPM is a full-service Am Law 200 law firm with over 360 attorneys and other legal professionals in 13 offices. Meeting the legal needs of businesses, organizations and high-net-worth individuals, our attorneys provide a full spectrum of corporate legal services: corporate, tax and business transactions, labor, employment and franchise law, litigation, intellectual property, private client services, real estate, and trusts and estates. We help clients grow and succeed, anticipate trends, plan for challenges and bring their visions to life. Clients recognize Lathrop GPM for our commitment to client service, legal project management and innovative pricing capabilities. A Multilaw and Employment Law Alliance affiliate, we have the resources of more than 90 independent law firms in 100 countries worldwide. For more information, visit .

For more information, please contact:

Jasmine Trillos-Decarie | [email protected] | 720.931.3125

SOURCE Lathrop GPM