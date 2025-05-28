403
Kuwait, Google Cloud To Accelerate Digital Drive
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Finance Minister Noura Al-Fassam held talks on Wednesday with Google Cloud's Vice President of Customer Engineering for the Middle East, Africa and Europe Chris Lindsay, focusing on efforts to push forward a national digital drive.
The digital transformation, including a transition into a cloud-based financial system that guarantees more "flexibility and transparency," represents the focal point of economic reforms in Kuwait, according to a finance ministry statement.
Kuwait's finance ministry will be among the first state bodies to make the transition into a digital system, which is a testament to its "commitment" to employ cutting-edge technology, such as Artificial Intelligence tools, in a bid to improve the quality of its services, the statement underlined.
The talks come as part of the "strategic partnership" agreement between Kuwait and the US tech giant, which aims to develop advanced digital infrastructure across all state bodies, added the statement.
It went on to espouse the merits of a full-fledged digital transformation, citing streamlined processes, data-driven decision-making and greater efficiency as chief among those benefits. (end)
