Paypal Receives RBI Approval For Cross-Border Export Payment Services

PayPal Payments Private Limited has received in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India to operate as a Payment Aggregator for Cross Border Exports (PA-CB-E).

The approval was announced on Wednesday by the Indian subsidiary of Nasdaq-listed PayPal Holdings Inc., marking a significant development in the company's operations within the country.

The regulatory approval enables PayPal to facilitate secure cross-border payments for Indian businesses across approximately 200 global markets.

This development coincides with India's export performance reaching USD 73.8 billion in April 2025, reflecting the country's growing prominence in international trade.

According to Nath Parameshwaran, Senior Director of Government Relations, PayPal India, the PA-CB-E approval represents a crucial milestone for the company.

He emphasised PayPal's commitment to supporting Indian businesses with reliable digital payment solutions as the country establishes itself as a global export hub.

The approval framework allows PayPal to continue providing cross-border payment services while operating within established regulatory guidelines.

This structure is designed to support Indian merchants in conducting international transactions through a compliant system that meets RBI requirements.

PayPal currently offers various localised services including PayPal Checkout, PayPal Invoicing, and No-Code Checkout tools.

Abid Murshed, Head of Sales, PayPal India, noted that the company remains positioned to assist customers as they navigate evolving trade dynamics and expand into emerging global markets.

The regulatory approval is expected to facilitate the development of localised product innovations and enhanced customer experiences.

PayPal indicated that the approval will improve access to its global payment network for various business segments in India, including large enterprises, small businesses, and individual freelancers seeking to engage in cross-border commerce.

