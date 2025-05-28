Intelligent Science Group With Mass General Brigham Researchers Launch 15-Minute AI Critique To Boost NIH Funding Odds
"Labs can't afford another unfunded cycle. Our model is trained on thousands of funded and unfunded proposals, so in a coffee break, you'll know exactly which sections pull your score down - and how to fix them."
- Joshua Sandhu, CEO of ISG Inc.
Trained on 1000s of successful and unsuccessful grant proposals. The tool is now live with one free panel review with pay-as-you-go or subscription pricing, matching lean lab budgets.
"The AI flagged weaknesses our internal reviewers missed. We cut five days of edits and resubmitted with confidence."
- Dr. Leo Kim, Associate Professor at Harvard Medical School
Key features:
Instant categorization mirroring each NIH criterion.
Priority fix list ranked by projected score impact.
Collaboration links so co-PIs and research admins can view feedback in real time.
About ISG
Intelligent Science Group Inc. is a Cambridge based software company using generative AI to help scientists win more funding. Its proprietary algorithms replicate NIH peer-review logic, giving researchers actionable feedback in minutes instead of weeks.
Media Contact:
Joshua Sandhu
+447707455444
[email protected]
