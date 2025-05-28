Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Intelligent Science Group With Mass General Brigham Researchers Launch 15-Minute AI Critique To Boost NIH Funding Odds

2025-05-28 11:31:51
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) With only 17 - 19 % of R01 proposals funded in FY 2024 and seasoned investigators spending 100-plus hours crafting each application - or paying $3,500+ for outside editors - Grantreview promises a cheaper, faster path to a competitive 1-to-9 NIH Impact score.

"Labs can't afford another unfunded cycle. Our model is trained on thousands of funded and unfunded proposals, so in a coffee break, you'll know exactly which sections pull your score down - and how to fix them."
- Joshua Sandhu, CEO of ISG Inc.

Trained on 1000s of successful and unsuccessful grant proposals. The tool is now live with one free panel review with pay-as-you-go or subscription pricing, matching lean lab budgets.

"The AI flagged weaknesses our internal reviewers missed. We cut five days of edits and resubmitted with confidence."
- Dr. Leo Kim, Associate Professor at Harvard Medical School

Key features:

  • Instant categorization mirroring each NIH criterion.
  • Priority fix list ranked by projected score impact.
  • Collaboration links so co-PIs and research admins can view feedback in real time.

About ISG

Intelligent Science Group Inc. is a Cambridge based software company using generative AI to help scientists win more funding. Its proprietary algorithms replicate NIH peer-review logic, giving researchers actionable feedback in minutes instead of weeks.

Media Contact:
Joshua Sandhu
+447707455444
[email protected]

SOURCE Intelligent Science Group Inc.

MENAFN28052025003732001241ID1109606509

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

