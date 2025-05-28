Bitget Wallet Offers 90% Discount On Game Credits To Drive Everyday Crypto Payments
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Walle , the leading non-custodial crypto wallet, has introduced a limited-time campaign offering 90% off mobile game credits through its in-app "Shop with Crypto " marketplace. Running from May 28 to June 4, the promotion allows first-time users to purchase credits for Free Fire, PUBG Mobile, and Mobile Legends for $0.10 when paying with crypto.
The initiative is part of Bitget Wallet's ongoing efforts to reduce friction in crypto transactions and expand real-world use cases. By offering discounts on familiar digital products, the campaign aims to incentivize first-time purchases and foster repeat usage within the gaming category - one of the most active digital spending verticals globally. According to DappRadar, blockchain gaming accounted for 30% of all decentralized application activity, playing a pivotal role in onboarding new crypto users due to its low entry barriers and familiar digital purchase patterns.
Launched earlier this month, "Shop with Crypto " enables users to pay directly with digital assets across over 300 merchants spanning gaming, travel, mobile recharges, e-commerce gift cards and more. Popular brands include Amazon, Google Play, Steam, Netflix, Uber, Shopee, T-mall, JD.com, and more. The service eliminates the need for fiat conversion, with transactions processed instantly and redemption codes delivered directly via email, reflecting a user experience similar to traditional online shopping.
Bitget Wallet currently offers one of the most comprehensive crypto payment experiences on the market, combining in-app shopping, QR code scanning including national and blockchain-based codes, and crypto card payments. "We're building towards a more practical crypto economy," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet . "This campaign demonstrates the ease of real-world spending through crypto, and gaming is just the first of many verticals we'll activate."
About Bitget Wallet
Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple and secure for everyone. With over 80 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, DApp exploration, and payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $300+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users' assets.
