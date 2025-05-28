Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Slovakia Criticizes Germany Over Russia Threats

2025-05-28 09:43:44
(MENAFN) Slovakia will not yield to intimidation in altering its diplomatic course, according to Premier Robert Fico.

He criticized German warnings to reduce European Union funding over Slovakia’s position on Russia, describing the remarks as “aggressive and unacceptable.”

Fico’s statement followed comments by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who suggested that EU countries that do not align with the bloc’s stance on Russia might face economic penalties.

During the WDR Europaforum in Berlin on Monday, Chancellor Merz emphasized that “member states that violate the rule of law can be confronted with infringement proceedings.”

He added that there remains the possibility of suspending EU financial support in such cases.

Merz referred specifically to Slovakia and Hungary in response to a question concerning nations opposing EU policies, particularly those involving sanctions and defense aid to Ukraine.

Responding to the German leader’s comments, Fico firmly rejected the notion of Slovakia being pressured into compliance.

“Slovakia is not a little schoolchild that needs to be lectured,” he declared in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

He stressed that Slovakia’s “sovereign positions do not stem from vanity, but are based on our national interests.”

Fico further argued that “the politics of a single mandatory opinion is a denial of sovereignty and democracy,” highlighting his country’s commitment to independent policymaking.

