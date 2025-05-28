Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Launches Manhunt After Judge Stabbed to Death

2025-05-28 09:30:24
(MENAFN) In a deadly assault labeled as a terrorist act by authorities, a judge was murdered early Tuesday morning in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz, according to a news agency.

The victim, 38-year-old Ehsan Bagheri, was on his morning commute to work when he was fatally attacked by two unidentified individuals armed with a bladed weapon, the agency reported, quoting Seyed Sadrollah Rajaee-Nasab, the provincial justice department's top official. Officials have not specified the exact nature of the weapon used.

Bagheri was presiding over Branch 102 of Shiraz’s Criminal Court 2 at the time of his death, the report noted.

Following the incident, Iran’s top judicial authority, Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, directed law enforcement agencies to launch a comprehensive search for those responsible, the news agency added.

This killing follows a similar violent episode in January, when two prominent judges—Ali Razini and Mohammad Moghiseh—were fatally shot at their offices in Tehran.

