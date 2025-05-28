BMI Imaging Systems Celebrates Major Milestone: 75,000 Views On The Digital Imaging Channel

BMI Imaging's digital content continues to engage and educate the growing community in digital scanning and document management.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BMI Imaging Systems, Inc., a leader in digital scanning and secure hosting services, is thrilled to announce that its YouTube channel, The Digital Imaging Channel , has surpassed 75,000 views . This significant milestone reflects the growing interest in BMI's educational and informative content focused on document digitization, scanning solutions, and cloud hosting.

Since its launch, The Digital Imaging Channel has become a trusted resource for businesses, government agencies, and educational institutions seeking practical insights and solutions to optimize their document management processes. The channel features a wide range of content, including tutorials, product demos, customer success stories, and industry insights that help professionals understand how to manage records more efficiently, securely, and effectively.

Sean Ko , BMI's Content Marketing Lead, shared his excitement: "I'm excited about this growth! Reaching 75,000 views on The Digital Imaging Channel is a huge accomplishment, and we're thrilled to continue expanding our subscriber base and providing valuable content that helps organizations improve their record management processes and stay ahead in the digital age."

About BMI

Established in 1958 as Bay Microfilm Incorporated, BMI Imaging Systems embarked on a mission to assist County Recorders with archiving land records on microfilm. By the 1960s, our reach extended to California's premier universities, preserving their invaluable books and manuscripts. Additionally, our Library Microfilms Division formed strategic partnerships with over 200 newspapers, ensuring California's rich local history remained accessible for future generations.

Thanks to our unwavering commitment to precision and customer satisfaction, the subsequent two decades saw a surge in our clientele from government, education, and commercial sectors.

As the '90s rolled in, the shift to digital was unmistakable. Staying ahead of the curve, BMI embraced this evolution, assisting clients in transitioning to electronic document management. We expanded our services to include digitization and began equipping clients with on-site document management software solutions.

Today, we proudly operate two advanced imaging facilities, backed by a dedicated team of over 60 professionals. At the heart of BMI is our passion for quality, innovation, and security. We specialize in crafting tailor-made solutions for our diverse client base. Beyond top-tier document imaging and indexing, we offer a range of cloud hosting services, including public, private, and CJIS-compliant platforms. Our in-house software team, alongside project management and IT specialists, ensures we remain at the forefront of technology and customer service.

Contact

Website:

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE BMI Imaging Systems, Inc.

