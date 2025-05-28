NRI Achieves Managed SASE Cisco Powered Service Designation, Accelerating Client Business Outcomes

NEW YORK, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NRI , a leading business and technology solutions consultancy, announced today that it has achieved the Managed Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Cisco Powered Service Designation through the Cisco Provider Partner Program. This distinction recognizes that the company has satisfied the rigorous personnel, support, and technical specialization requirements.

"Achieving the Managed SASE Cisco Powered Service Designation is a powerful validation of NRI's deep expertise in delivering secure, cloud-native, scalable network solutions," said William Volovnik, Vice President, Infrastructure Alliances, NRI. "This milestone aligns with our broader security initiative, reinforcing our commitment to zero trust, secure access, and end-to-end threat protection. It also demonstrates our ability to meet Cisco's rigorous audit standards, illustrating their trust in our technical talent and comprehensive managed services practice."

Along with the Managed SASE Cisco Powered Service, NRI has also achieved the Meraki SDWAN and Managed SSE Cisco Powered Service designations, complementing the portfolio that already included Managed Firewall, Meraki Access, and Managed Business Communications.

A Cisco Gold Integrator Partner since 2005 and Gold Provider Partner since 2003, NRI has a deep understanding of the Cisco product lifecycle and how these products can be properly deployed and integrated as a platform for enterprise-wide solutions. This enables NRI to provide clients with the expert design, implementation, and support services needed to successfully maximize their IT investment, from initial product procurement to end user training and adoption. Click here to learn more about how NRI and Cisco partner to deliver lasting value to clients.

About NRI

Core BTS rebranded to NRI in April 2025. In North America, NRI is a business and technology solutions consultancy. Guiding our clients from insight to execution, we design and deliver solutions that fuel growth, grow profitability, and deliver innovation with impact.

NRI has more than 16,000 employees in 16 countries and regions including New York, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia. NRI reports annual sales above US $4.8 billion and is rated "A" by S&P Global Ratings Japan. Learn more at .

