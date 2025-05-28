Wave Life Sciences Announces Appointment Of Dr. Christopher Wright As Chief Medical Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dr. Wright brings deep experience across a wide breadth of therapeutic areas and modalities and will guide clinical development of Wave's robust RNA medicines pipeline

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines to transform human health, today announced the appointment of Christopher Wright, MD, PhD, as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Wright will join Wave's executive team and lead global development, including medical, clinical and regulatory functions, to bring the company's RNA medicines to countless individuals who urgently need them.

“Dr. Wright joins us with extensive global development leadership experience spanning both early and late-stage clinical development, including an impressive track-record of success working with US and EU regulatory agencies in commercial, mid-stage, and start-up organizations. We are thrilled to welcome Chris to the team as Chief Medical Officer,” said Paul Bolno, MD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wave Life Sciences.“He has considerable expertise in drug development in both rare and common diseases, as well as across multiple therapeutic modalities, and, importantly, a demonstrated commitment to improving the lives of people living with disease. It is a pivotal time for Wave and Chris' experience will be incredibly valuable as we advance and expand our clinical pipeline of potentially transformative RNA medicines.”

Most recently, Dr. Wright was CMO, Head of Translational Research at Ring Therapeutics, and prior to that served as CMO of AavantiBio, a gene therapy company, prior to its acquisition by Solid Biosciences. Previously, Dr. Wright served as SVP, CMO of Cyclerion Therapeutics, where he led global development functions across all therapeutic areas, and prior to that, served as SVP, Chief Development Officer at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Earlier in his career, Chris held SVP-level Global Development leadership roles at Axcella Health Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, where he co-wrote the first ever approved application (Kalydeco®/ivacaftor) for Breakthrough Status and oversaw the submissions teams that ultimately led to successful FDA and EMA approvals.

Dr. Wright was a board-certified practicing neurologist at Brigham and Women's Hospital for 20 years and, prior to his roles in industry, was an Associate Professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School. He earned an A.B. in biochemical sciences from Harvard University, an MD and MMSc from Harvard Medical School, a PhD in neurosciences from Vrije University in the Netherlands. He currently serves on the Board of Directors at Alkermes.

“Wave has built a robust and differentiated therapeutic pipeline and delivered several positive clinical datasets over the past twelve months supporting the best-in-class potential of its programs and its oligonucleotide chemistry. It is an exciting time to be joining the company,” said Christopher Wright, MD, PhD.“I am looking forward to working with the team to rapidly advance Wave's development pipeline and contributing to Wave's mission of unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines.”

In connection with Dr. Wright joining Wave, he received a share option to purchase 300,000 ordinary shares of Wave. The equity grant was approved by Wave's Compensation Committee and granted to Dr. Wright on May 27, 2025, outside of the Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 2021 Equity Incentive Plan, as amended, as an inducement material to Dr. Wright's commencing employment with Wave, in accordance with Nasdaq Stock Market Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The option has an exercise price of $5.94 per share, the closing price on the grant date, and vests over four years with 25% vesting on May 27, 2026, and the remainder vesting in equal quarterly installments over the following three years.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences (Nasdaq: WVE) is a biotechnology company focused on unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines to transform human health. Wave's RNA medicines platform, PRISM®, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation and deep insights in human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and common disorders. Its toolkit of RNA-targeting modalities includes editing, splicing, RNA interference and antisense silencing, providing Wave with unmatched capabilities for designing and sustainably delivering candidates that optimally address disease biology. Wave's diversified pipeline includes clinical programs in Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, Huntington's disease, and Obesity, as well as several preclinical programs utilizing the company's broad RNA therapeutics toolkit. Driven by the calling to“Reimagine Possible”, Wave is leading the charge toward a world in which human potential is no longer hindered by the burden of disease. Wave is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information on Wave's science, pipeline and people, please visit and follow Wave on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding Dr. Wright's leadership and global experience in early and late-stage clinical development; beliefs that Dr. Wright's experience will benefit Wave's advancement and expansion of its clinical pipeline; beliefs that Wave's portfolio of RNA medicines is differentiated, best-in-class and potentially transformative; the broad potential of Wave's RNA medicines pipeline and oligonucleotide chemistry and any benefits that may arise as a result thereof. The words“may,”“will,”“could,”“would,”“should,”“expect,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“project,”“potential,”“continue,”“target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release and actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of these risks, uncertainties and important factors, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties described in the section entitled“Risk Factors” in Wave's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as amended, and in other filings Wave makes with the SEC from time to time. Wave undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

