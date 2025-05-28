403
Russia, India pledge joint battle against terrorism
(MENAFN) India and Russia have reaffirmed their united stance against terrorism, pledging to maintain a firm and uncompromising approach toward all forms of the threat. The Russian Foreign Ministry made the announcement after holding high-level talks in Moscow with an Indian parliamentary delegation.
Discussions focused on boosting cooperation in key international forums such as the United Nations, BRICS, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). Indian officials highlighted that Russia’s support reflects the deep-rooted trust between the two nations and comes at a time of heightened regional tensions.
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs reiterated New Delhi’s strict zero-tolerance policy on terrorism and emphasized that it would not accept any form of nuclear intimidation. The delegation also stressed India's long-standing security concerns, particularly following the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir on April 22, which claimed 26 Indian lives. The delegation’s leader, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, stated that India’s response had been necessary and restrained, adding, “We will no longer remain silent victims.”
Moscow was the first stop in the Indian delegation's European tour, which will also include visits to Slovenia, Latvia, and Spain. Indian representatives noted that the enduring and trusted relationship with Russia played a key role in the success of the visit.
The talks also covered defense collaboration, with Indian officials underscoring the reliability of Russian-made military systems, including the S-400 air defense systems and the jointly developed BrahMos missile, both of which play a vital role in India's defense strategy.
