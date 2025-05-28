Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia Requests UN Security Council Meeting

Russia Requests UN Security Council Meeting


2025-05-28 07:31:06
(MENAFN) Russia has formally asked for a United Nations Security Council gathering to discuss what it interprets as interference by European Union nations in obstructing a diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine conflict.

This initiative was disclosed by Dmitry Polyansky, the Russian Federation’s first deputy permanent representative at the UN.

This move follows Germany’s declaration that Ukraine has been authorized to target locations far within Russian borders using weaponry supplied by Western allies.

This development has added further tension to the already strained relations surrounding the ongoing hostilities.

Polyansky shared through Telegram on Tuesday that the meeting is scheduled for Friday at 10 a.m. local time in New York (14:00 GMT).

The agenda of the session will revolve around what he described as “threats to international peace” stemming from the support provided to Kiev by Western nations.

He explained that this proposed meeting is meant as a reciprocal action in response to a similar discussion planned by “the European sponsors of the Kiev regime on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine,” which is set to take place the previous day.

Polyansky further implied that the proponents of Kiev organized their session due to their growing dissatisfaction with the slow pace of peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, which had been held in Istanbul.

He also alluded to their anticipation of a response from US Leader Donald Trump, who has sought to portray himself as a central figure in mediating the crisis.

According to Polyansky, “They feel it is important to them to keep the Ukrainian topic afloat at the Security Council, even at the risk of misjudging the tone favored by the new US administration.”

MENAFN28052025000045017167ID1109604994

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search