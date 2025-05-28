403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Requests UN Security Council Meeting
(MENAFN) Russia has formally asked for a United Nations Security Council gathering to discuss what it interprets as interference by European Union nations in obstructing a diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine conflict.
This initiative was disclosed by Dmitry Polyansky, the Russian Federation’s first deputy permanent representative at the UN.
This move follows Germany’s declaration that Ukraine has been authorized to target locations far within Russian borders using weaponry supplied by Western allies.
This development has added further tension to the already strained relations surrounding the ongoing hostilities.
Polyansky shared through Telegram on Tuesday that the meeting is scheduled for Friday at 10 a.m. local time in New York (14:00 GMT).
The agenda of the session will revolve around what he described as “threats to international peace” stemming from the support provided to Kiev by Western nations.
He explained that this proposed meeting is meant as a reciprocal action in response to a similar discussion planned by “the European sponsors of the Kiev regime on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine,” which is set to take place the previous day.
Polyansky further implied that the proponents of Kiev organized their session due to their growing dissatisfaction with the slow pace of peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, which had been held in Istanbul.
He also alluded to their anticipation of a response from US Leader Donald Trump, who has sought to portray himself as a central figure in mediating the crisis.
According to Polyansky, “They feel it is important to them to keep the Ukrainian topic afloat at the Security Council, even at the risk of misjudging the tone favored by the new US administration.”
This initiative was disclosed by Dmitry Polyansky, the Russian Federation’s first deputy permanent representative at the UN.
This move follows Germany’s declaration that Ukraine has been authorized to target locations far within Russian borders using weaponry supplied by Western allies.
This development has added further tension to the already strained relations surrounding the ongoing hostilities.
Polyansky shared through Telegram on Tuesday that the meeting is scheduled for Friday at 10 a.m. local time in New York (14:00 GMT).
The agenda of the session will revolve around what he described as “threats to international peace” stemming from the support provided to Kiev by Western nations.
He explained that this proposed meeting is meant as a reciprocal action in response to a similar discussion planned by “the European sponsors of the Kiev regime on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine,” which is set to take place the previous day.
Polyansky further implied that the proponents of Kiev organized their session due to their growing dissatisfaction with the slow pace of peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, which had been held in Istanbul.
He also alluded to their anticipation of a response from US Leader Donald Trump, who has sought to portray himself as a central figure in mediating the crisis.
According to Polyansky, “They feel it is important to them to keep the Ukrainian topic afloat at the Security Council, even at the risk of misjudging the tone favored by the new US administration.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment