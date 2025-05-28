Opera Announces Opera Neon, The First AI Agentic Browser

MENAFN - PR Newswire) OSLO, Norway, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera, the Norwegian browser company [NASDAQ: OPRA ], is announcing Opera Neon, a new agentic browser that rethinks the role of the browser in the coming generation of the AI agentic web. A result of years of development, Opera Neon is a browser that can understand users' intent and perform tasks for them as well as bring their ideas and needs to life on the web. To achieve this, Opera Neon introduces agentic AI browsing capabilities that go beyond traditional browsing and turn user intent into action.

Opera Neon is Opera's first AI agentic browser for the new agentic web

Opera Neon browser for the AI agentic web

"We're at a point where AI can fundamentally change the way we use the internet and perform all sorts of tasks in the browser. Opera Neon brings this to our users' fingertips," said Henrik Lexow , Senior AI Product Director at Opera. "We see it as a collaborative platform to shape the next chapter of agentic browsing together with our community."

Opera Neon's users can chat using the browser's native, fully integrated AI agent that allows them to search the web, get reliable answers and contextual information to the webpage they are on, and access most of the functions they have come to expect from an AI chat in a browser.

Opera Neon also comes with an AI agent previously showcased as " Browser Operator. " This gives users the opportunity to automate routine web tasks (like filling forms, making hotel bookings, and even shopping), and have the browser do them by understanding and interacting with the content of web pages. Neon performs these tasks locally in the browser – preserving users' privacy and security.

Finally, Opera Neon allows the early adopter community to try out something never before seen in a browser – a complete AI engine capable of understanding and interpreting what they want to make, and creating it for them. Neon employs AI agents that work beyond the browser – in a virtual machine hosted in the cloud – and can continue working on the users' creation even when they go offline. Opera Neon users can, for example, ask the browser to make a game, a report, a snippet of code, or even a website – it will research, design, and build whatever users need. Opera Neon can even be asked to make multiple things at the same time – enabling true agentic multitasking right in the browser.

Opera Neon is a premium subscription product. Early adopters can join the waitlist starting today. To join the waiting list, click here .

