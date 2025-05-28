403
Zelenskyy Says Russia Aims to Breach Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk Region
(MENAFN) Russian forces are aiming to breach Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region amid their ongoing military campaign, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a news outlet reported on Wednesday.
“They will do everything to cross the administrative border of the Dnipropetrovsk region. They want it. So far they have not succeeded,” Zelenskyy stated during a Tuesday press briefing.
Zelenskyy also highlighted that Russian troops are targeting Pokrovsk—a strategic city located on the eastern front in the Donetsk region. He emphasized that both Donetsk and Luhansk remain core objectives for Moscow, ambitions rooted in the conflict’s origins back in 2014.
Turning attention to Ukraine’s northeast, Zelenskyy accused Russia of planning to establish a 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) “security buffer zone” in the Sumy region. This comes as regional Governor Oleh Hryhorov confirmed the loss of four villages to Russian control.
“Now they are accumulating troops in the Sumy direction. More than 50,000,” Zelenskyy said, stressing that Ukraine has initiated steps to block any potential offensive from the north.
He downplayed speculation of a renewed Russian push in the Kherson region in the south.
Regarding peace negotiations, Zelenskyy said he views Türkiye, the Vatican, and Switzerland as the most credible hosts for any future direct talks with Russia, firmly rejecting Belarus as a possible venue. “Such negotiations in Belarus were ‘simply impossible,’” he said.
Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the formation of a so-called "security buffer zone" along the Ukraine border.
Türkiye recently hosted the first direct high-level talks between Kyiv and Moscow in three years. Held in Istanbul on May 16, the meeting led to an agreement for a large-scale prisoner swap—1,000 captives from each side. Following that, Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to pursue ceasefire negotiations and begin drafting a memorandum outlining terms for a potential peace deal.
