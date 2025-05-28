Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Speeding Crash in Afghanistan Claims Two Lives, Injures Four

2025-05-28 03:54:19
(MENAFN) At least two people were killed and four others wounded in a traffic accident in eastern Afghanistan’s Ghazni province, according to a news agency on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Gelan district when a passenger vehicle, reportedly traveling at excessive speed, lost control and overturned along the highway that links Kabul to the southern city of Kandahar. The news agency, referencing provincial police spokesman Khalid Sarhadi, confirmed that the crash resulted in two immediate fatalities and left four others injured.

Sarhadi attributed the cause of the crash to reckless driving. All injured individuals were promptly transported to a local medical facility for treatment.

Road accidents are a frequent tragedy in Afghanistan, claiming thousands of lives annually. The main contributors include deteriorating road conditions, driver negligence, overcrowded vehicles, risky maneuvers, and high-speed driving.

