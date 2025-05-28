403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Speeding Crash in Afghanistan Claims Two Lives, Injures Four
(MENAFN) At least two people were killed and four others wounded in a traffic accident in eastern Afghanistan’s Ghazni province, according to a news agency on Wednesday.
The incident occurred in Gelan district when a passenger vehicle, reportedly traveling at excessive speed, lost control and overturned along the highway that links Kabul to the southern city of Kandahar. The news agency, referencing provincial police spokesman Khalid Sarhadi, confirmed that the crash resulted in two immediate fatalities and left four others injured.
Sarhadi attributed the cause of the crash to reckless driving. All injured individuals were promptly transported to a local medical facility for treatment.
Road accidents are a frequent tragedy in Afghanistan, claiming thousands of lives annually. The main contributors include deteriorating road conditions, driver negligence, overcrowded vehicles, risky maneuvers, and high-speed driving.
The incident occurred in Gelan district when a passenger vehicle, reportedly traveling at excessive speed, lost control and overturned along the highway that links Kabul to the southern city of Kandahar. The news agency, referencing provincial police spokesman Khalid Sarhadi, confirmed that the crash resulted in two immediate fatalities and left four others injured.
Sarhadi attributed the cause of the crash to reckless driving. All injured individuals were promptly transported to a local medical facility for treatment.
Road accidents are a frequent tragedy in Afghanistan, claiming thousands of lives annually. The main contributors include deteriorating road conditions, driver negligence, overcrowded vehicles, risky maneuvers, and high-speed driving.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment