Macron clarifies slap from his spouse
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron has responded to a viral video of his wife, Brigitte Macron, pushing his face as they exited a plane in Hanoi, Vietnam, explaining it was just playful interaction between them.
The video, filmed on Sunday, shows Macron speaking to someone off-camera at the aircraft door before Brigitte, dressed in red, reaches out and covers his mouth and jaw with her hands. Macron steps back slightly, then regains composure, smiles, and waves to onlookers. Brigitte joins him moments later, declining his offer of an arm as they walk down the stairs.
Addressing reporters on Monday, Macron expressed surprise at the intense public interest, saying, “There’s a video of my wife and me joking, and suddenly it becomes a global event with all sorts of strange interpretations.”
He also criticized online speculation surrounding two other viral clips. One shows Macron on a train in Ukraine with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, during which he briefly appears to hide a small object, fueling unfounded rumors of drug use — claims the Elysee Palace firmly rejected.
Another video from the recent European Political Community summit in Albania captured Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gripping Macron’s finger, which some interpreted as a symbolic power move.
Macron confirmed the authenticity of all three videos but dismissed the conspiracy theories circulating online. Initially, the Elysee declined to comment on the Hanoi incident, later describing it as a “moment of togetherness.” A source told BFM TV the couple was merely engaging in a light quarrel.
The Macrons, who married in 2007, have long drawn public attention due to their age gap — Brigitte is 24 years older — and have had to fend off persistent false claims about her identity, which they have legally challenged.
