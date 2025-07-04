403
Crude Oil Forecast Today 04/07: Trade Above Support (Video)
- The crude oil market has pulled back just a bit during the trading session on Thursday, showing signs of exhaustion after the huge push higher on Wednesday. With that being said, I think we still have to look at this through the prism of a market that got out of its mind for a while, only to turn around and fall towards the previous resistance. I also recognize that the traders are going to have to understand that Thursday is only half a day. Friday is only half a day because of the Independence Day holiday in the United States. So, there won't be a lot of business conducted.
