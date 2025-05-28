403
Vatican Calls for Ceasefire in Gaza
(MENAFN) In a strong appeal on Tuesday, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, demanded a halt to the Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, describing the ongoing crisis in the Palestinian territory as “unacceptable.”
Speaking with a news agency, the cardinal emphasized the imperative to uphold “international humanitarian law,” stressing that it “must always apply, and apply to everyone.”
He further appealed for an immediate end to the bombings and called for urgent humanitarian relief to reach those affected.
Cardinal Parolin implored the global community to exhaust all efforts to put an end to what he described as a profound “tragedy.”
In addition to advocating for peace, he insisted on the release of all individuals held captive by Hamas, underlining the need for both compassion and accountability in resolving the conflict.
Addressing a separate issue, Parolin was questioned about the Vatican’s potential role in mediating peace between Russia and Ukraine.
He clarified that “Pope Leo has offered the Holy See’s full availability to host any negotiations, providing a neutral, protected venue."
He pointed out that this offer was not a formal mediation, since “a mediation must be requested by the parties.” Rather, the Vatican extended a general offer of “hospitality for a possible meeting.”
The cardinal acknowledged that alternative locations, such as Geneva, were also being considered for such discussions.
However, he stressed that what “truly” counts is initiating dialogue.
He concluded by saying that the immediate priority is a ceasefire to stop the “devastation,” which includes demolished towns and civilian casualties.
Ultimately, he called for a peace that is “stable, just, and lasting,” and that is mutually agreed upon by both parties involved in the conflict.
