DRIVE FORE KIDS ANNOUNCES, 'DOWN ON THE RANGE' CONCERT FEATURING COUNTRY MUSIC STAR GARY LEVOX OF RASCAL FLATTS

The organizers of Drive Fore Kids announced that Gary LeVox lead singer of Rascal Flatts will headline the annual“Down On the Range” concert at the 2025 Drive Fore Kids Celebrity Golf Invitational.

New England Country Music Artist of the Year in 2023, Houston Bernard, will be the opening act!

- Brian Corcoran, Drive Fore Kids Executive DirectorPORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The organizers of Drive Fore Kids announced that Gary LeVox lead singer of Rascal Flatts will headline the annual“Down On the Range” concert at the 2025 Drive Fore Kids Celebrity Golf Invitational.“Down On the Range” will take place on the driving range at the Falmouth Country Club on Saturday, June 21st from 6 - 10 PM.Gary LeVox, along with bandmates Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney, founded Rascal Flatts in 2000, and they went on to enjoy one of the most successful careers in modern country music. Infusing the genre's traditional sound with massive pop hooks, rock showmanship and faithful positivity, they scored 18 No. 1 singles and sold over 25 million albums, while also selling more than 11 million concert tickets and earning 40+ awards-show trophies – making them the most awarded country group of the last decade. In 2025 Rascal Flatts has a new single called“I Dare You” with the Jonas Brothers. As well as a sold-out Rascal Flatts Headlining Tour.Up next music from Gary LeVox called“Hold The Umbrella” with Akon and De La Ghetto and his own tour that will include all the Rascal Flatts hit songs and his legendary voice.“This benefit concert reinforces our mission of driving charitable, community and economic impact via a star-studded lineup for sports and entertainment icons,” said Brian Corcoran, Drive Fore Kids Executive Director and Founder/CEO of Shamrock Sports & Entertainment.“The addition of live music provides fans of all ages with another reason to join us for this beloved community event with unprecedented access for entertainment, autographs, selfies and lifelong memories.”Houston Bernard has shared the stage with country legends such as Luke Bryan, Old Dominion, Granger Smith, and Clint Black, Houston's dynamic live performances showcase his powerhouse vocals and undeniable stage presence. His latest single, "Ever Gonna Be," produced by hitmaker Bill McDermott at Nashville's Omni Sound Studios, is a testament to his ability to craft country anthems that resonate with listeners undergoing life transitions.Nominated for an impressive seven awards at the 2024 Josie Music Awards, including Music Video of the Year & Best Performance in a Music Video (Winner) for "In My Blood," Single of the Year for "Don't Feel Like a Livin," and EP of the Year for "Songs for the People," which debuted with over 1 million streams, Houston Bernard is making a significant impact in the country music scene.Tickets for“Down On the Range” are on sale at this linkFans are encouraged to get tickets early as this show is capped at 4,000 tickets (3,700 GA and 300 VIP) and early bird pricing is available at $50 for GA and $100 for VIP thru June 1. Effective June 2, if show is NOT SOLD OUT prices will be increased to $65 for GA and $125 for VIP.The Drive Fore Kids Celebrity Golf Invitational will take place June 19 - 22 at the Falmouth Country Club, with a portion of proceeds benefitting the Maine Health Barbara Bush Children's Hospital and The Dempsey Center. Tickets and sponsorship packages are on sale now. For information and tickets to the tournament, visit / .ABOUT THE MAINEHEALTH BARBARA BUSH CHILDREN'S HOSPITALMaineHealth Barbara Bush Children's Hospital (MHBBCH) at Maine Medical Center is committed to enhancing the lives of children through excellence in patient care, research, and education. With more than 100,000 annual patient visits, the hospital offers services in cancer treatment, cardiology, neonatal care, and numerous other pediatric specialties. Maine's only certified children's hospital is designed with children in mind with state-of-the-art hospital equipment, specialty programs and spacious play areas. From well-child visits to specialized medical and surgical treatment of complex, life-threatening illnesses and injuries, MHBBCH offers comprehensive inpatient and outpatient, family-centered care from an exceptional team of doctors, nurses and other medical professionals. For more information, visit .ABOUT THE DEMPSEY CENTERComfort through compassion, connection, and choice. The Dempsey Center was founded by actor, Patrick Dempsey, in 2008 after his mother's experience with cancer and as a way to give back to his hometown community of Lewiston, Maine. Today, the Dempsey Center has grown to two locations in Lewiston and Westbrook, Maine, a hospitality home in Portland, Maine and has adapted to providing robust support virtually via Dempsey Connects. Our programs provide a wide range of holistic support that address the physical, functional, social, and emotional well-being of people impacted by cancer. All services are provided at no cost to cancer patients, survivors, care partners, family members, and friends. Learn more by visiting DempseyCenter or following @dempsey_center on social media.ABOUT SHAMROCK SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENTShamrock is a premier sports and entertainment sales and marketing agency led by former NASCAR and Fenway Sports Management Executive Brian Corcoran. Founded in January 2010 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, Shamrock specializes in strategic sponsorship and multi-media sales, naming rights as well as other consulting services. Clients have included NASCAR, NBA, Invictus Games (founded by Prince Harry), Professional Bowlers Association (PBA), Rugged Maniac, America East Conference and FanBeat. In 2019, a new division, Shamrock Signature, was launched with a focus on LIVE events and experiences as well as original programming and production including but not limited to Drive Fore Kids Celebrity Golf Tournament, Portland Pops and Carnaval Maine.

Angie Helton

Northeast Media Associates

+1 207-653-0365

...

