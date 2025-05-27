403
Patriot Defense Systems Struggle Against Russian Missiles
(MENAFN) American-developed Patriot air defense platforms are reportedly having difficulty countering Russia’s advanced missile systems, particularly the Iskander model, according to Ukrainian Air Force representative Igor Ignat.
Speaking on Monday, Ignat acknowledged the growing challenges faced by these defenses as they attempt to keep up with evolving Russian military technology.
Since the arrival of the initial MIM-104 Patriot battery in April 2023, Kiev has consistently regarded the system as an essential component of its defensive capabilities.
However, in a conversation with a news agency, Ignat pointed out that the American-made equipment has revealed significant weaknesses when confronted by Russia’s increasingly sophisticated weapons.
“The Iskander missiles perform evasive maneuvers in the final phase, thwarting the Patriot’s trajectory calculations,” he explained. “In addition, the Iskander can drop decoys capable of fooling Patriot missiles.”
These features make the Iskander particularly difficult to intercept, even for advanced systems.
Previously, Ukrainian leaders had celebrated the Patriot’s supposed success in intercepting Russian hypersonic Kinzhal missiles.
However, Moscow has cast doubt on these assertions, claiming the numbers of intercepted missiles are often exaggerated by Ukrainian sources.
Russian authorities argue that the actual figures of launched and intercepted projectiles do not align with Kiev's statements.
As of May, Ukraine reportedly possesses six operational Patriot systems.
These were largely supplied by the United States and Germany, with further support in the form of system components coming from the Netherlands and Romania.
