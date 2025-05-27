How To Read Vietnam's F-16 Purchase
A 1945 report says that the acquisition, although no numbers have been revealed, is expected to be for at least 24 aircraft. The report says if and when F-16s are combined with other US platforms Vietnam desires, including C-130 Hercules transport planes,“it could all add up to the largest defense arrangement eve reached between the two nations.”
This development comes as Vietnam faces growing challenges, both economically and strategically. In early 2025, the Trump administration announced steep 46%“reciprocal” tariffs on Vietnamese goods, including textiles and electronics, citing trade imbalances and currency manipulation.
This trade pressure, combined with intensifying US-China competition and a waning Russia, places Vietnam at a critical juncture in balancing its foreign and defense policy.
For decades, Vietnam's air force has relied on Soviet- and Russian-made fighters-MiG-21s, Su-22s, and Su-30MK2s. These systems served Vietnam well through the Cold War and into the early 21st century.
But today, that dependency presents real risks. Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine and its resulting diplomatic and logistical isolation have slowed its arms production and disrupted global defense supply chains. Maintenance, spare parts and modernization have become increasingly difficult to secure.
