Damage Reported As Russians Launch Nighttime Strikes At Sumy

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Telegram .

Around 1:30, a drone strike caused a fire at an industrial building, and vehicles were also damaged.

At approximately 4:30, an aerial strike hit another part of the city, damaging at least seven private houses and one two-story building, as well as several cars.

According to preliminary information, no casualties have been reported, the regional administration notes.

According to Ukraine's State Emergency Service on Telegram, rescue teams eliminated the consequences of the Russian strike.

Russians shell village inregion with cluster munitions, one killed and one wounded

As Ukrinform previously reported, on May 21, Russian drones struck private businesses in Sumy.

Photo: Sumy Regional Military Administration