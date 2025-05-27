Damage Reported As Russians Launch Nighttime Strikes At Sumy
Around 1:30, a drone strike caused a fire at an industrial building, and vehicles were also damaged.
At approximately 4:30, an aerial strike hit another part of the city, damaging at least seven private houses and one two-story building, as well as several cars.
According to preliminary information, no casualties have been reported, the regional administration notes.
According to Ukraine's State Emergency Service on Telegram, rescue teams eliminated the consequences of the Russian strike.Read also: Russians shell village in Sumy region with cluster munitions, one killed and one wounded
As Ukrinform previously reported, on May 21, Russian drones struck private businesses in Sumy.
Photo: Sumy Regional Military Administration
