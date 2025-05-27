Borregaard ASA: Reporting Of Transactions In Borregaard ASA's Shares Made By Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tove Andersen, member of the board of Borregaard ASA, has on 27 May 2025 purchased 2,000 shares in Borregaard ASA at a price of NOK 187.92 per share. Following this transaction, Tove Andersen owns 11,100 shares in Borregaard ASA together with related parties. The shares are purchased at Oslo Stock Exchange.

Shareholder-elected board members shall use 20% of their gross remuneration to purchase shares in the company until they own shares equal in value to one year's gross board remuneration. The shares shall be retained for as long as the board member serves on the board.

Please see attached notifications for persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Borregaard in accordance with Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19.

Borregaard ASA

Sarpsborg, 27 May 2025

Contact:

Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 3-1 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, cf. Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) Article 19.





Borregaard ASA - Notification Tove Andersen