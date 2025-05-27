Google Pixel 10 Caught On Camera? Full LEAK Surfaces From Alleged Ad Shoot (WATCH)

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The Google Pixel 10 Pro was found in the wild on a public beach in Vancouver, Canada, not through a blurry test unit photograph, but in the midst of a full-fledged commercial shoot. This is turning out to be one of the most widely reported leaks in recent memory.

The set was anything from discreet, and during the weekend, social media was ablaze with pictures and videos. The shot featured open storyboards, exposed phones, and even the tagline for the next Pixel 10 series: "Ask more of your phone," according to user @MarksGonePublic on X.

🎬 Just out for a walk...stumbled onto a full-on commercial shoot for the Google Pixel 10 📱They had a macro probe lens, a Panavision rig, and 20+ crew members...to film someone holding a phone 😂If the Pixel camera's so good, why not just use it? 👀 #BTS #Vancouver twitter/muDluZfK75

- Mark Teasdale ★ (@MarksGonePublic) May 23, 2025

The phone featured in the photo is thought to be the Pixel 10 Pro or Pixel 10 Pro XL, based on the visible two circles surrounding a black oval-shaped camera module - one presumably housing the flash, the other maybe a temperature sensor. The camera design looks to be unchanged from the Pixel 9 series, however the module is significantly more prominent.

Google Pixel 10 twitter/KQ1Ow8mUGs

- Pixel Gamer 4k (@4k_isn) May 26, 2025

The device in the commercial shot looks to be in a blue-ish tint, indicating one of the new hues planned at launch. According to a leaked Telegram thread, the Pixel 10 will be available in Obsidian (Black), Blue, Iris (Purple), and Limoncello (Yellow), while the Pro variants are said to be available in Obsidian, Green, Sterling (Gray), and Porcelain.

Google moved things up in 2024 by revealing the Pixel 9 range in mid-August, but the firm has historically introduced its flagship Pixel phones around October. The Pixel 10 series seems to be headed for another summer release, maybe as early as August 2025, with advertising campaigns already in motion.

The phones in the video don't show any significant changes in design, even though the breach was made public. Comparing it side by side with the Pixel 9 Pro indicates that the frame and button positioning have not changed much. However, as indicated by the ad's focus, Google appears to be placing a large wager on AI-led camera functionality, a trend it has mostly embraced with the Pixel 6 series.