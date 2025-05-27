Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Russian Cannons, Drone Launch Sites In Vovchansk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Reconnaissance units of the Hart border brigade have destroyed Russian vehicles, two cannons, and drone launch sites in the Vovchansk sector.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service , which also released corresponding video footage, Ukrinform reports.

Additionally, Falcon unit's drones and mortars targeted observation posts and firing positions of Russian forces.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian soldiers repelled a Russian assault involving armored vehicles and motorcycles near Chasiv Yar.

Photo: State Border Guard Service