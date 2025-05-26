The Netherlands Gives CHF 1.3 Million To Strengthen STDF Projects For Food Safety, Trade

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The Netherlands is extending its partnership with the Standards and Trade Development Facility (STDF), committing CHF 1.3 million to help developing economies enhance their sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) capacities. This contribution, which will enable value chain participants to strengthen compliance with international food safety, animal and plant health standards, will be distributed over two years, starting in 2025.

Thanking the Netherlands for its generosity at a signing ceremony on 23 May, WTO director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said:

“The Netherlands' contribution will help advance STDF projects and programmes to improve the ability of farmers and small businesses in developing economies and least-developed countries to access global and regional markets, contributing to higher incomes, better health and better livelihoods,” the director-general added.“By focusing on SPS improvements in developing economies, the STDF addresses concrete trade and development and sustainability issues that cross borders and directly impact people's well-being and the environment. We are grateful for the Netherlands' continuing support for the STDF.”

Mark Jacobs, director for international trade policy and market regulation at the ministry of foreign affairs of the Netherlands, signed the contract on behalf of his government.

Jacobs said:“Trade, and more specifically trade in agricultural produce, plays a central role in the Netherlands. Many developing countries are among our closest trading partners. Food safety systems contribute to mutual trust and are crucial for sustainable trade relations in agrifood. Therefore, we highly value the support that the STDF provides to fostering safe food trade in and between developing countries,” he said. “For producers, this generates and stabilizes income, improves access to markets and strengthens food security, both in developing and developed countries. As a donor to the STDF since its foundation, we are pleased to continue the outstanding cooperation with the STDF.”

The STDF will use the Netherlands' contribution to pilot innovative SPS capacity development projects across developing economies, including LDCs and small island developing states. These projects will help them gain and maintain market access, support safe and inclusive trade, drive sustainable economic growth, reduce poverty, and enhance food security while addressing global challenges like climate change and gender inequality.

The Netherlands has been a long-standing donor of the STDF since 2004, contributing over CHF 12.5 million to date.

Since its establishment in 2004, the STDF has funded over 250 projects across the world with 62 percent of funds directed to LDCs.

Developing economies and LDCs are encouraged to apply for STDF project and project preparation grants. More information on how to apply is available here . Eligible proposals received by the next deadline of 1 August 2025 will be considered by the STDF Working Group in November 2025.

The STDF founding partners are the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, the World Bank Group, the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) and the WTO, including the secretariats of Codex Alimentarius and the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC). The WTO manages the STDF Trust Fund and houses the STDF Secretariat.

The post The Netherlands gives CHF 1.3 million to strengthen STDF projects for food safety, trade appeared first on Caribbean News Global .