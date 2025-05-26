Criminal group members killed in Nigeria

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-05-26 03:01:15
(MENAFN) Top rank political figures stated on Saturday that no less than twenty-one criminal group members were murdered in a mission in Shawu forest in Nigeria’s Katsina State.

It was stated by Nasiru Muazu, Katsina State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs that a search was done as in the course of “Forest Sanity III” mission in the Faskari zone of the state.

Muazu stated that twenty-one criminal group members were killed and a number of them ran off harmed. In addition, Security forces captured forty motorcycles and large number of weapons in the search.

Muazu informed that Nigeria has been struggling to deal with gang members and terrorist groups like Boko Haram and ISWAP (the West African branch of Daesh), particularly in the north.

In spite of the death sentence for abduction, release of captives by price continue to expand in Nigeria. Armed gangs often aim rustic villages, school institutions and passengers in the north to forcefully ask for price for captives.

