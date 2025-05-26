403
Cisco Joins Stargate UAE Initiative
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) DUBAI, UAE, May 22, 2025 – Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) the global leader in networking and security, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to join the Stargate UAE consortium as a preferred technology partner. The strategic MoU, signed by Cisco’s Chair and Chief Executive Officer Chuck Robbins together with other consortium partners, G42, OpenAI, Oracle, NVIDIA and SoftBank Group, envisions the construction of an AI data center in Abu Dhabi with a target capacity of 1 GW, with an initial 200 MW capacity to be delivered in 2026.
As a partner in this initiative, Cisco will provide advanced networking, security and observability solutions to accelerate the deployment of next-generation AI compute clusters.
“With the right infrastructure in place, AI can transform data into insights that empower every organization to innovate faster, tackle complex challenges, and deliver tangible outcomes,” said Chuck Robbins, Cisco Chair and CEO. “Cisco is proud to join this consortium to harness the power of AI and deliver the infrastructure that will enable tomorrow’s breakthroughs.”
Today’s announcement follows Robbins’ recent visit to Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE where Cisco announced a series of strategic initiatives across all phases of the AI transformation in the region. These new initiatives employ Cisco’s trusted technology across the region’s AI infrastructure buildouts, leveraging the company’s deep expertise in networking and security together with longstanding regional partnerships. By fostering the development of secure, AI-powered digital infrastructure and collaborating with key Cisco partners, the company is delivering world-class, trusted technology to the region. For more information on Cisco’s recent announcements in the Middle East, see here.
