Texas Moves Toward Banning Social Media for Minors
(MENAFN) Texas is advancing toward becoming the second state in the United States to enforce an extensive restriction on social media usage by individuals under 18, based on recent reports from American media.
With the legislative session approaching its conclusion, the proposed bill has gained significant attention as it nears final approval.
Both advocates and detractors recognize that, if enacted, this measure would represent the most stringent state-level regulation on social media access to date, a news agency stated on Saturday.
This legislative initiative is part of a broader, nationwide trend among states seeking to impose stricter regulations on how young people engage with digital platforms.
The movement is largely driven by ongoing debates surrounding online safety, psychological well-being, and freedom of expression.
According to the news agency, the proposed Texas law would bar anyone under 18 from opening or maintaining accounts on social networking sites.
It would also require tech companies to confirm users' ages and introduce a system for guardians to request that their children's profiles be removed—requests that platforms would be legally required to fulfill within ten days.
In addition, the bill designates any breach of the law as a “deceptive trade practice,” which means violators could face civil fines and legal consequences.
This categorization adds a layer of accountability for companies failing to comply with the law's provisions.
The legislation has already secured approval from the Texas House of Representatives and is widely expected to pass through the Senate shortly.
The news agency cited Andrew Mahaleris, a spokesperson for Governor Greg Abbott, who emphasized that “child safety and online privacy” are central concerns for the governor.
He stated that Abbott intends to “carefully consider” any legislation that aligns with these goals.
In a similar effort, Florida made headlines last year when Republican Governor Ron DeSantis signed a law that prevents children under 14 from accessing social media platforms, making Florida the first state to enforce such a prohibition.
