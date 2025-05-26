Russian Forces Intensify Use Of FPV Drones In Toretsk Sector - Military

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian troops are actively deploying FPV drones from surviving high-rise buildings in Toretsk, targeting both the northern and southern sides of the city.

Dmytro Zaporozhets, spokesman for the Luhansk operational and tactical group, said this on Ukrainian television, according to Ukrinform.

"In this (Toretsk – ed.) direction FPV drones are increasingly being used. The enemy is deploying them in multiple areas-both in the northern and southern sectors-from the remaining intact high-rise buildings. Recently, I noticed fiber-optic drone threads glinting on the trees, showing a clear rise in their use,” he stated.

Speaking about the situation in northern Toretsk, Zaporozhets noted that Russian forces are concentrating their operations around Dyliivka and Druzhba. He attributed this activity to the presence of wooded areas near these locations, explaining that the enemy is attempting to advance using motorized vehicles to engage Ukrainian Defense Forces in hopes of seizing positions.

At the same time, the spokesman noted that Russian forces are less active in carrying out assault operations on the southern side of the city. Zaporozhets attributed this to the enemy's reluctance to engage directly with the 12th Special Operations Brigade "Azov," which is holding the flank alongside Ukrainian Armed Forces units.

"As a result, the enemy is shifting its assault efforts further south, toward Novooleonivka and Yablunivka," he explained. "They are attempting to reach these areas using any available two-wheeled or four-wheeled vehicles, including ATVs and motorcycles."

As earlier reported by Ukrinform, a total of 204 combat engagements between Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops were recorded at the front on May 24. In the Toretsk sector alone, the enemy carried out 16 attacks near Druzhba, Dyliivka, Krymske, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Petrivka, and in the directions of Pleshchiivka and Yablunivka.