Rain And Thunderstorms Expected Across Ukraine On Monday

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On Monday, May 26, warm weather with rains is expected in Ukraine in most regions.

The Ukrainian Weather Center reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

“Cloudy with clearings. In the northern, most of the western, central, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, short-term rains, in some places thunderstorms in the afternoon (in the afternoon in Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia and Odesa regions, in some places significant rains); in the rest of the territory without precipitation,” the report says.

The wind will be mostly southeast, 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in the afternoon on the Left Bank.

The temperature in the western, Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions will be 4-9° at night, 12-17° during the day; in the rest of the country - 12-17° at night, 19-24° during the day, 25-30° in the east and southeast of the country.

Tomorrow, short-term rains are forecast in Kyiv and Kyiv region. The wind will be mostly southeast, 7-12 m/s.

The temperature in the capital at night is about 15°, during the day 19-21°. In the Kyiv region at night 12-17°, during the day 19-24°.