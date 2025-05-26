Rain And Thunderstorms Expected Across Ukraine On Monday
The Ukrainian Weather Center reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
“Cloudy with clearings. In the northern, most of the western, central, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, short-term rains, in some places thunderstorms in the afternoon (in the afternoon in Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia and Odesa regions, in some places significant rains); in the rest of the territory without precipitation,” the report says.
The wind will be mostly southeast, 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in the afternoon on the Left Bank.
The temperature in the western, Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions will be 4-9° at night, 12-17° during the day; in the rest of the country - 12-17° at night, 19-24° during the day, 25-30° in the east and southeast of the country.
Tomorrow, short-term rains are forecast in Kyiv and Kyiv region. The wind will be mostly southeast, 7-12 m/s.Read also: Weather forecasters told when warmth will come to Ukrain
The temperature in the capital at night is about 15°, during the day 19-21°. In the Kyiv region at night 12-17°, during the day 19-24°.
