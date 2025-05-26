Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Rain And Thunderstorms Expected Across Ukraine On Monday

Rain And Thunderstorms Expected Across Ukraine On Monday


2025-05-26 01:43:24
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday, May 26, warm weather with rains is expected in Ukraine in most regions.

The Ukrainian Weather Center reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

“Cloudy with clearings. In the northern, most of the western, central, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, short-term rains, in some places thunderstorms in the afternoon (in the afternoon in Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia and Odesa regions, in some places significant rains); in the rest of the territory without precipitation,” the report says.

The wind will be mostly southeast, 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in the afternoon on the Left Bank.

The temperature in the western, Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions will be 4-9° at night, 12-17° during the day; in the rest of the country - 12-17° at night, 19-24° during the day, 25-30° in the east and southeast of the country.

Tomorrow, short-term rains are forecast in Kyiv and Kyiv region. The wind will be mostly southeast, 7-12 m/s.

Read also: Weather forecasters told when warmth will come to Ukrain

The temperature in the capital at night is about 15°, during the day 19-21°. In the Kyiv region at night 12-17°, during the day 19-24°.

MENAFN26052025000193011044ID1109593977

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search