U.S. Envoy Emphasizes Support for Syria

2025-05-26 01:39:48
(MENAFN) Tom Barrack, the United States Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy for Syria, declared on Sunday that the U.S. is aligned with its allies in backing the rebuilding efforts in Syria.

He stressed that America is collaborating closely with nations such as Türkiye, the Gulf States, and European partners—not through military involvement or ideological preaching, but rather “shoulder-to-shoulder with the Syrian people themselves,” as he expressed in a post on X.

Ambassador Barrack openly condemned previous Western strategies in the region, pointing to the 1916 Sykes-Picot Agreement, which divided Middle Eastern territories for “imperial gain—not peace.”

He stated that this historic error inflicted damage on multiple generations. “That mistake cost generations. We will not make it again,” he affirmed, emphasizing that “the era of Western interference is over.”

According to Barrack, Syria's progress hinges on solutions that arise within the region and partnerships based on diplomacy “grounded in respect.”

He noted that the country’s prolonged suffering was rooted in disunity and argued that its resurgence must be built on “dignity, unity, and investment in its people.”

His remarks came in the wake of major shifts in U.S. policy toward Syria. The U.S. government announced a broad sanctions waiver, following a directive from Leader Donald Trump to lift the “brutal and crippling” restrictions, aiming to offer Syria “a chance at greatness.”

Trump also engaged in a landmark meeting with Syrian Leader Ahmed al-Sharaa in Riyadh.

Meanwhile, the European Union has followed suit by removing its economic sanctions on Syria to encourage reconstruction efforts.

“With the fall of the (Bashar) Assad regime, the door is open to peace,” Barrack stated, adding that the removal of sanctions gives Syrians the opportunity to “discover a path to renewed prosperity and security.”

