403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Envoy Emphasizes Support for Syria
(MENAFN) Tom Barrack, the United States Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy for Syria, declared on Sunday that the U.S. is aligned with its allies in backing the rebuilding efforts in Syria.
He stressed that America is collaborating closely with nations such as Türkiye, the Gulf States, and European partners—not through military involvement or ideological preaching, but rather “shoulder-to-shoulder with the Syrian people themselves,” as he expressed in a post on X.
Ambassador Barrack openly condemned previous Western strategies in the region, pointing to the 1916 Sykes-Picot Agreement, which divided Middle Eastern territories for “imperial gain—not peace.”
He stated that this historic error inflicted damage on multiple generations. “That mistake cost generations. We will not make it again,” he affirmed, emphasizing that “the era of Western interference is over.”
According to Barrack, Syria's progress hinges on solutions that arise within the region and partnerships based on diplomacy “grounded in respect.”
He noted that the country’s prolonged suffering was rooted in disunity and argued that its resurgence must be built on “dignity, unity, and investment in its people.”
His remarks came in the wake of major shifts in U.S. policy toward Syria. The U.S. government announced a broad sanctions waiver, following a directive from Leader Donald Trump to lift the “brutal and crippling” restrictions, aiming to offer Syria “a chance at greatness.”
Trump also engaged in a landmark meeting with Syrian Leader Ahmed al-Sharaa in Riyadh.
Meanwhile, the European Union has followed suit by removing its economic sanctions on Syria to encourage reconstruction efforts.
“With the fall of the (Bashar) Assad regime, the door is open to peace,” Barrack stated, adding that the removal of sanctions gives Syrians the opportunity to “discover a path to renewed prosperity and security.”
He stressed that America is collaborating closely with nations such as Türkiye, the Gulf States, and European partners—not through military involvement or ideological preaching, but rather “shoulder-to-shoulder with the Syrian people themselves,” as he expressed in a post on X.
Ambassador Barrack openly condemned previous Western strategies in the region, pointing to the 1916 Sykes-Picot Agreement, which divided Middle Eastern territories for “imperial gain—not peace.”
He stated that this historic error inflicted damage on multiple generations. “That mistake cost generations. We will not make it again,” he affirmed, emphasizing that “the era of Western interference is over.”
According to Barrack, Syria's progress hinges on solutions that arise within the region and partnerships based on diplomacy “grounded in respect.”
He noted that the country’s prolonged suffering was rooted in disunity and argued that its resurgence must be built on “dignity, unity, and investment in its people.”
His remarks came in the wake of major shifts in U.S. policy toward Syria. The U.S. government announced a broad sanctions waiver, following a directive from Leader Donald Trump to lift the “brutal and crippling” restrictions, aiming to offer Syria “a chance at greatness.”
Trump also engaged in a landmark meeting with Syrian Leader Ahmed al-Sharaa in Riyadh.
Meanwhile, the European Union has followed suit by removing its economic sanctions on Syria to encourage reconstruction efforts.
“With the fall of the (Bashar) Assad regime, the door is open to peace,” Barrack stated, adding that the removal of sanctions gives Syrians the opportunity to “discover a path to renewed prosperity and security.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment