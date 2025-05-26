First Look Of Sameer Ali Khan's 'Tamil Paiyyan Hindi Ponnu' Released
Taking to Instagram, Superstar Films, the production house producing the film, wrote, "Presenting the 1st Look of our much awaited #Production no 1 Tamil Paiyyan Hindi Ponnu."
Filmmaker and actor Sameer Ali Khan, who made his debut with 'Kadhal Mattum Vena', is back with this ambitious project, 'Tamil Paiyyan Hindi Ponnu'. The colourful and entertaining rom-com has not only been directed by him but has also been produced by him under the Super Star Films banner. What's more, the director has also played the lead in this romantic love story.
The film features Mansi as the female lead and a strong ensemble cast that includes Aadukalam Naren, Brahmaji, Ali, Sonia Bose, Mala Parvathi, Deepika Amin, Udhayadheep and Kumki Asvin.
Speaking about the film, Sameer Ali Khan said, "'Tamil Paiyyan Hindi Ponnu' is a vibrant rom-com. We have designed the film with high production values and presented it in a stylish manner. The story revolves around a Tamil boy and a Hindi girl from two very different backgrounds, who fall in love. The film humorously and emotionally captures the challenges they face and how they overcome various obstacles to unite in love."
Born in Thrissur and raised in Coimbatore, Sameer Ali Khan holds a degree in Visual Communication. He made his directorial and acting debut with 'Kadhal Mattum Vena' and now returns with this cross-cultural love story that reflects his cinematic vision and storytelling flair.
The filming of 'Tamil Paiyyan Hindi Ponnu' has been completed across locations including Chennai, Coimbatore, and Puducherry. Post-production work is currently progressing at full swing. Sameer Ali Khan plans to release the film in August this year.
