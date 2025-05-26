Digital Silk Way Moves Forward With Transcaspian Fibre-Optic Cable

For nearly 25 years, the notion of connecting the western and eastern shores of the Caspian Sea with an underwater fiber-optic cable has been more of a strategic vision than a reality. However, that vision is now becoming a reality. In March, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan signed a landmark agreement in Baku to start laying the TransCaspian Fiber Optic (TCFO) line. This initiative is not only about data; it aims to transform the very nature of digital connectivity across Eurasia.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%