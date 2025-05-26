Coimbatore In TN Steps Up Inspections On Drinking Water Units

MENAFN - IANS) Coimbatore, May 26 (IANS) Following the reclassification of packaged drinking water and mineral water as high-risk food categories, the Food Safety Department in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district has intensified inspections of manufacturing and bottling units.

The move comes amid a surge in public consumption of bottled water, prompting authorities to ensure higher standards of safety and hygiene.

Dr T. Anuradha, the Designated Food Safety Officer for Coimbatore district, said the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) recently upgraded the risk classification for these products, requiring more stringent audits and safety checks.

“There are 76 drinking and mineral water manufacturing and bottling units in the Coimbatore district. Some are operating below the required standards,” Dr Anuradha said.

“We will ramp up inspections and also convene a meeting with all manufacturers next week to reinforce the guidelines they must follow during production and distribution.”

She stressed that all manufacturers must clearly print the expiration dates on the containers -- one month for 20-litre cans and six months for smaller bottles. Additionally, the water should maintain a Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) level between 75 and 500 mg/L and be enriched with essential minerals such as calcium and magnesium.

“Though mineral enrichment might slightly alter the taste, it has proven health benefits,” she said.

Dr Anuradha also highlighted the importance of proper transportation methods.“Water cans should never be transported in open vehicles, as exposure to direct sunlight and heat may trigger chemical reactions harmful to health. Furthermore, containers must be clean and at least 85 per cent transparent to ensure quality and hygiene,” she added.

To ensure compliance, block-level food safety officers have been instructed to conduct regular inspections across all production units in the district. These checks will cover verification of licenses, examination of safety protocols, the bottling process, unit sanitation, and wastewater management practices.

The department's heightened vigilance is aimed at protecting public health and ensuring that drinking water supplied across Coimbatore meets all safety standards.

Authorities also plan to collaborate with manufacturers to raise awareness and promote best practices in packaging, storage, and delivery. As demand for packaged drinking water continues to rise, the department emphasised that consumer safety remains its top priority.