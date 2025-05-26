Op Sindoor Not Just Military Mission, But Reflection Of Changing India: PM Modi

Addressing his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister termed Operation Sindoor as a turning point in the global fight against terror and a symbol of India's growing strength and clarity of purpose.

Leaders of the ruling National Democratic Alliance, who had gathered here for a meeting, listened to the Prime Minister's Mann ki Baat address together.

Operation Sindoor was launched on the intervening night of May 6-7 to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack.

In retaliation, the Indian armed forces struck terror sites, including the headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Muhammad, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

The Prime Minister said Operation Sindoor has infused the entire nation with a sense of patriotism with people declaring to prefer Made in India goods over imported ones.

“Today the entire country is united against terrorism, filled with anger and determination,” Modi said.

“This itself is the real strength of India. I urge all of you too. Come, let us take a pledge on this occasion, wherever possible in our lives, we will accord priority to products made in the country,” he said.

“This is not just a matter of economic self-reliance - it is a feeling of participation in nation building. One step of ours can become a huge contribution to the progress of India,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the precision with which Indian forces attacked the terrorist infrastructure across the border was“extraordinary.”

Modi emphasised that the operation was not a one-off military action, but a reflection of a changing and resolute India.

“Operation Sindoor is the picture of our resolve, courage, and the face of a changing India,” he said.

The operation's success was followed by a series of gestures in tribute to the armed forces, ranging from patriotic poems on social media to paintings by children and massive Tiranga Yatras.

“In many cities, youth volunteered for civil defence, wrote poems, sang songs of resolve, and children made paintings carrying powerful messages,” Modi said.

He talked about a recent visit to Bikaner where he was gifted paintings made by children.

“In cities like Katihar and Kushinagar, families named their newborns 'Sindoor' in honour of the operation,” he said.

The Prime Minister credited India's home-grown defence capabilities for the mission's success, following the spirit of 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat'.

“This was the ultimate bravery of our soldiers, backed by the power of weapons, equipment, and technology made in India,” he said.

Modi noted a renewed energy across the country towards the 'Vocal for Local' campaign post-Operation Sindoor, saying the mission had not just inspired patriotism but also strengthened the spirit of self-reliance.

“This victory carries the sweat of our engineers, technicians, and every citizen who contributed,” he said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now