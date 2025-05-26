BSNL's Rs 6 Recharge Plan Offers 13 Months Validity With Free Data And Calls

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) BSNL has introduced a plan offering 13 months of validity, unlimited calls, and data for just 6 rupees. Let's take a closer look at this plan.

The state-owned telecom company BSNL has consistently made headlines for its affordable recharge plans. This is because, compared to private telecom companies, BSNL offers long-validity plans at affordable prices to its millions of users.

In such a situation, if you are also a BSNL user and are looking for a long validity plan, BSNL has come up with a plan for you, not for 6 months or 12 months, but for a full 13 months. That too at an affordable price. So let's learn about this plan.

BSNL offers a 13-month validity plan to its 90 million users. The price of this plan is only Rs.2399. That is, Rs.184 per month. And if you take it as one day, it is only Rs.6.

Talking about the benefits of this plan, customers will get unlimited calling facility and 100 free SMS facility on every network daily.

Apart from this, talking about data, users will also get the benefit of 2 GB data every day. Not only this, but in this plan, users will also get free access to BiTV. Through this, users can enjoy more than 350 live TV channels and OTT apps.

This plan is best for all BSNL users. Recharge once, and then get rid of the tension of recharging for the whole 13 months. This plan of BSNL is not expensive compared to other telecom companies.

With this, users get only benefits in this plan. Daily data and unlimited calling facility every day. In such a situation, this plan is best for every user.